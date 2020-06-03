Three West Indies cricketers turn down England tour

Darren Bravo has made nearly 200 appearances for the West Indies across all three formats

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP)

Veteran batsman Darren Bravo was among three West Indies cricketers to turn down a chance to tour England to play three back-to-back Tests in July, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Wednesday.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so," CWI said in a statement.

"As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection."

Jason Holder will skipper a 14-man Test squad that features two debutants in middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and fast bowler Chemar Holder.

The Test series, rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak, is to be played behind closed doors and is still subject to the final approval of the British government, CWI added.

The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week, are scheduled to fly to England on private charters on June 8.

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety, CWI said.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues, so the selection panel has also named a list of 11 reserve players who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

"The new cricketing environment will take some getting used to," said CWI chief selector Roger Harper.

"However, being in England and working together for four weeks before the first Test will give the squad the opportunity to get acclimatised and hopefully, mentally and technically adjusted to the demands of the new environment."

Harper added: "I think we have a squad that will be very competitive. More than half of the squad were involved in the victorious Test series against England in the Caribbean last year so they will bring that experience, that knowledge and belief with them and marry it to the enthusiasm and vitality of the newcomers.

West Indies squad

Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Fixtures

July 8-12: 1st Test at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 16-20: 2nd Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

July 24-28: 3rd Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

