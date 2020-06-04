Hundreds attend funeral of slain AFP contributor in Aden

Hundreds of Yemeni mourners attend the funeral of AFP contributor Nabil al-Quaety, killed in Aden by unidentified attackers

Aden (AFP)

Hundreds of mourners Thursday attended the funeral of Nabil Hasan al-Quaety, a Yemeni videographer who contributed to AFP, two days after he was killed in the southern city of Aden.

Raising his portrait and describing him as a "martyr", angry crowds shouted slogans calling for freedom of expression in Yemen and praising the talents of the photographer, who died at the age of 34 leaving behind young children and a pregnant widow.

"Today we bid farewell to one of Aden's bravest journalists who never hesitated to go and film on the front lines," said one colleague, Mansour Saleh.

Mourners also raised the flags of South Yemen which was an independent state before Yemen was unified in 1990, recalling Quaety's support for independence for this part of the war-ravaged country.

But Quaety's work as a journalist, including his five-year collaboration with AFP, remained professional.

"He was a journalist who covered events on the ground," his brother Marwan told AFP.

Quaety's killing was condemned by the internationally-recognised Yemeni government, the south Yemen separatists who control Aden and several international organisations.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists on Thursday called on Yemeni authorities to investigate the killing and hold the perpetrators to account.

Journalists Without Borders and the UN cultural agency the UNESCO also condemned the killing.

