Cate Blanchett in chainsaw accident at UK home

Double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett said she had a "little nick to the head" after her chainsaw accident

London (AFP)

Double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has revealed she had a lucky escape after suffering a cut to the head following a chainsaw accident at her home in southern England.

The Hollywood actor shared details about the near-miss while talking last week to former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard on the ex-leader's podcast as they discussed coronavirus lockdowns.

"I'm fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't," said Blanchett.

"Apart from the little nick to the head, I'm fine."

Gillard, who was the Australian PM from 2010 until 2013, responded: "Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it."

Australian Blanchett lives with her family close to the Kent town of Tunbridge Wells, south of London, and said she had taken time off to educate her eldest son at home.

His exams have been postponed because of the health crisis, she revealed.

Blanchett, who won Oscars in 2005 and 2014 for her performances in "The Aviator" and Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine", told the podcast she had "huge respect" for the teaching profession after attempting home-schooling.

Teachers should be paid more for their efforts, she added.

It was not clear what Blanchett was doing with the chainsaw when she was injured.

