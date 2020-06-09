Coach Schreuder leaves Hoffenhiem due to 'different opinions'

Hoffenheim's Alfred Schreuder had lost just once since the Bundesliga returned from its coronavirus hiatus

Berlin (AFP)

Hoffenheim said on Tuesday they had parted company with coach Alfred Schreuder because of differing perspectives with the club two points away from the Europa League places.

Schreuder, 47, joined the Bundesliga outfit last year from Ajax to succeed RB Leipzig-bound Julian Nagelsmann, and his contract was set to run until 2022.

"We had different opinions on important detailed questions, so that working together beyond the end of the season no longer makes sense," Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen said.

The Dutchman's side had lost just once in five games since the Bundesliga returned from its coronavirus-enforced break.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to agree on a common way of how we want to lead Hoffenheim into the future. I regret this development," Schreuder said.

"It is not uncommon in professional life to have different opinions. You then have to be honest with each other and draw the appropriate consequences," he added.

Various coaching staff members including Rosen will take over the role ahead of hosting third-placed Leipzig on Friday.

Schreuder's brother and assistant, Dick, will also leave the club.

