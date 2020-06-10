Sheffield United duo sign new deals

Sharp Blade - Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp (centre) has signed a new contract with the club

London (AFP)

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp and vice-captain Oliver Norwood have both have signed new contracts, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Sharp, a striker who has scored 93 goals in 197 appearances during his third spell with the Yorkshire side, has agreed a two-year deal to keep him at Bramall Lane until after he end of the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Norwoood has signed a three-year contract that is set to see him remain with the Blades until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sharp told the club's website: "This was a no-brainer for me, personally. I've said previously about wanting to finish my career here and the talks were pretty simple.

"I want to be a part of this squad for the next two years and see what heights we can reach.

Sheffield United will be aiming for a European place when their Premier League season resumes away to Aston Villa on June 17 following several months of lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The Blades, only promoted to the top flight last season, are currently seventh -- two points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand.

