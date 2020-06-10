US economy recovery 'is underway,' Mnuchin says

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) waits to testify before the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship committee to examine the CARES Act in Washington on June 10, 2020

Washington (AFP)

The United States is set for an economic comeback following devastating shutdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

"America's economy has begun to rebound, and our recovery is underway," Mnuchin said in testimony to the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

He pointed to last week's Labor Department report showing the economy adding 2.5 million jobs and the unemployment rate declining to 13.3 percent -- nonetheless a sky-high figure reminiscent of the Great Depression 90 years ago.

He also cited to statistics from the US Chamber of Commerce showing 79 percent of small businesses have begun reopening, and half of those that remain closed plan to do so soon.

Mnuchin credited much of the progress to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in late March as the lockdowns began, which offered loans and grants to small businesses to get them to keep their staff, as well as direct cash payments to Americans.

"This economic positioning is the direct result of the Trump Administration and Congress working together to pass bipartisan legislation to provide necessary liquidity to workers and markets," Mnuchin said.

The secretary's testimony comes as the Federal Reserve finishes its first two-day meeting since states began to ease coronavirus shutdown restrictions, where its policy-setting committee is expected to keep the key rate at zero.

