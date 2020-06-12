Getafe undone by late Granada double

Carlos Fernandez scored the winner as Granada came from behind to beat Getafe on Friday.

Granada dented Getafe's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by coming from behind to beat them 2-1 on Friday in La Liga's second game since its return from the coronavirus suspension.

Played behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, Granada scored two late goals in nine minutes as a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez's finish wiped out Getafe's lead, given to them in the first half by David Timor.

Defeat means Getafe stay fifth and hand Atletico Madrid the chance to overtake them if they can win away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Granada, who were only promoted last season, move up to eighth, with the Europa League places now in sight.

La Liga became the second of Europe's five major leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume on Thursday, when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division's first match since March 10.

League leaders Barcelona play away at Real Mallorca on Saturday before Real Madrid, two points behind in second, return at home to Eibar on Sunday.

