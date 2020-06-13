Goretzka 'overjoyed' to put Bayern within one win of Bundesliga title

Leon Goretzka sealed Saturday's 2-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach which leaves Bayern Munich within one more victory of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Leon Goretzka said he was 'overjoyed' after his late winner in Bayern Munich's 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday moved his side to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkee put Bayern ahead, but Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, before Goretzka netted his third goal in five league games with four minutes remaining to seal Bayern's 10th straight league win.

"Turning such a late goal into a victory that will allow us to win the title on Tuesday makes me overjoyed," said the 25-year-old.

Even without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, Bayern earned their 13th straight win in all competitions to re-establish their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with three matches left.

Victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as German champions in Hansi Flick's first season in charge.

"We want to win there and bring this thing home," added Goretzka.

Second-placed Dortmund had earlier trimmed Bayern's lead to four points when Erling Braut Haaland's late header grabbed a dramatic 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Having inspired Bayern's fight back from 1-0 down to a 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen with a goal and an assist last Saturday, Goretzka was again immense in Bayern's midfield.

"We've seen that he can not only create assists but also goals," said Bayern captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"We can also ground out wins, now the title is getting a bit closer."

