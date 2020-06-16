Dutch cyclist Terpstra air-lifted to hospital: report

Niki Terpstra is reported to have suffered serious injuries after a training fall

The Hague (AFP)

Dutch cyclist Niki Terpstra suffered multiple injuries in a training crash in the Netherlands on Tuesday and was helicoptered to hospital, his wife said.

Terpstra, of the French Total-Direct Energy team, is a multiple classics winner.

He crashed while training near Lelystad in central Netherlands.

The rider's wife, Ramona Terpstra, confirmed Terpstra's fall in a tweet.

"Unfortunately the bad news is true. Niki crashed hard today during a bike workout."

"He's in the hospital and will have to stay here for a few more days. He is not in mortal danger but will need time to recover," she said.

Terpstra was training with some friends behind a moped when they had to swerve to avoid hitting some geese, public broadcaster NOS reported.

"Terpstra hit a rock and then crashed hard," NOS said.

He is reported to have suffered a collapsed lung, a concussion and to have broken ribs and a collarbone.

The 36-year-old has won the cobbled classics Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

It's not the first time he has suffered a bad fall.

Last year he suffered a heavy concussion when crashing in the Tour of Flanders only to then fracture a shoulder blade after crashing in the Tour de France, forcing him to abandon the race.

© 2020 AFP