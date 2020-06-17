Former England skipper Robshaw joining San Diego

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former England captain Chris Robshaw is to join Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the club announced on Wednesday.

Robshaw, who won 66 caps for England, will head to the US after completing the coronavirus-impacted English Premiership season with Harlequins.

"I have been looking at my options to play in the MLR over the last 12 months and there have been plenty of rumors about where I might play," the 34-year-old back row stalwart said in a statement.

"In the end, it really was an obvious and easy choice for me. In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a reputation as being a world class organization.

"I am very excited to being part of that organization and helping continue to advance its reputation both on and off the field."

Robshaw has been twice-named Aviva Premiership Player of the Year and captained England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Robshaw is the latest of several former internationals to head to Major League Rugby. San Diego signed former All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu last year, while South African World Cup winner Tendai Mtawarira joined Old Glory DC in February.

This year's Major League Rugby season was cancelled in March following the coronavirus outbreak.

