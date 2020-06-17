Wagner's Schalke fail to win again in Europa League hunt

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

David Wagner's Schalke continued their record-breaking run of bad form on Wednesday, notching up a 14th successive game without a win in a 2-1 away defeat to fellow European hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Huddersfield boss Wagner has overseen a miserable second half of the season, which has seen Schalke plummet from the Champions League spots into mid-table mediocrity.

A draw against Leverkusen last weekend saw them set a new record for the longest winless streak in the club's history, with Wednesday's defeat only piling further misery on Wagner and his side.

The more dangerous side in the opening phases, Frankfurt took the lead through Andre Silva with a blistering counter-attack on 28 minutes.

David Abraham doubled the lead just after the break, nodding in at the far post after a fizzing free-kick from Filip Kostic.

US international Weston McKennie headed Schalke back into the game on the hour mark, before Abraham denied Michael Gregoritsch the equaliser with an instinctive headed goal line clearance.

While Schalke continue to sink, Frankfurt are hoping to make a late charge for European qualification. They now sit four points behind the coveted seventh spot with two games to go.

