Arab League plans urgent meeting on Libya

The Arab League on Friday announced plans to hold an urgent virtual foreign ministers meeting to discuss the escalating conflict in Libya.

The meeting, to be held at Egypt's request via video conference, comes as fighting continues between rival administrations based in Libya's capital and the east.

"Coordination is currently underway with the current session's head (the Sultanate of Oman) to determine the meeting's date, which is expected to be next week," said Arab League deputy head Hossam Zaki.

Egypt, which backs forces of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, is pushing for a peace deal in Libya.

Earlier this month, it proposed an initiative calling for a ceasefire and peace talks following a series of military victories for Tripoli's UN-recognised government.

Haftar has since last year sought to regain control over the west, fighting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in an abortive attempt to seize Tripoli.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Besides Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia back Haftar's forces, while the GNA is supported by Turkey and Qatar.

