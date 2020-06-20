Coronation victory is crowning glory for Dettori at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori finally made it a full house of Royal Ascot Group One races riding Alpine Star to victory in the Coronation Stakes

Frankie Dettori rounded off his week with a treble, including finally winning the only Group One at Royal Ascot to have eluded him with victory in the Coronation Stakes on Irish raider Alpine Star.

The 49-year-old Italian's haul, which also included another Group One for trainer John Gosden in the St James's Palace Stakes with Palace Pier, gave him six winners for an overall Royal Ascot tally of 73.

However, 25-year-old Kevin Stott, who once had a trial as a footballer at Tottenham, denied him a fourth win in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on the Kevin Ryan-trained Hello Youmzain.

The Danish rider added a second winner, along with Ryan in the big handicap of the day, the Wokingham Stakes.

Dettori punched the air and his trademark flying dismount followed after Saturday's triumph, despite there being no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic to admire it.

"It has taken 30 years to win all the Group Ones, but I can say that I have really conquered Royal Ascot now," said Dettori.

"I am thrilled, thrilled. It is a big tick of a box in my career for me."

For trainer Jessica Harrington, who watched the race with friends in Ireland, it was her second victory in the race having trained Alpine Star's half-sister Alpha Centauri to triumph in 2018.

"You could probably have heard us in Ascot the volume we were shouting," said Harrington.

"I could not believe how well she did it, she has such a big heart."

Dettori, who had started with a win on American runner Campanelle in the Queen Mary Stakes, struck in the next, the St James's Palace Stakes, conjuring up a late burst from Palace Pier to overhaul Pinatubo and denting further the runner-up's reputation.

Pinatubo had been aiming to rebound from his first ever defeat in the 2000 Guineas but failed to find another gear once he was passed by the winner.

"He (Palace Pier) is classy but, like his father, pretty lazy in the morning," said Gosden, referring to Kingman who he trained to win the race in 2014.

Gosden finished as leading trainer for the week with six victories.

"This is more a testament to my staff than to the trainer," said the 69-year-old.

Stott burst into tears after he won on Hello Youmzain whose part owners, the Lindsays, were watching back in New Zealand.

"At the moment it feels like half of New Zealand watched it from the amount of phone calls we have had," Brendan Lindsay told broadcaster ITV.

"I don't know if a New Zealander ever won a Group One at Royal Ascot. It's just amazing."

Stott added: "I'm pretty sure dad is very delighted, my mum watching and my brothers as well. It is a dream come true."

The final day also saw history made as Nando Parrado became the longest priced winner in the history of Royal Ascot with victory in the Coventry Stakes at 150/1.

"I did back him!" said trainer Clive Cox. "When I saw the price, it was a little bit of an insult to our thoughts on him, so I am delighted."

Jockeys donated their riding fees to the National Health Service (NHS) Charities Together to the tune of over £10,000 ($12,300).

"For us to donate all our riding fees today, it is literally just one day's work of a month, the NHS staff are so amazing," said Stott.

"They do so much more than just look after us so it means a lot for us to donate all our riding fees to the true heroes."

