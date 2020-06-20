It's a girl for golfer Michelle Wie and husband West

It's a girl: US golf star Michelle Wie and husband Jonnie West have welcomed the birth of their first child, daughter Kenna, Wie said on Instagram

Washington (AFP)

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie is the LPGA's latest golf-mom, announcing the birth of daughter, Kenna, on Instagram on Saturday.

"Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote, adding a picture of herself cuddling the infant, whose full name is Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. "Your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe ..."

Wie and her husband, Jonnie West -- son of NBA legend Jerry West and an executive for the NBA Golden State Warriors -- announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

The couple married in August.

Wie, a five-time LPGA winner, hasn't competed on tour since missing the cut by a wide margin in the Women's PGA Championship in June 2019, when she was still struggling with her right wrist in the wake of surgery.

