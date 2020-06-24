Fiji's Nakawara signs new Glasgow deal

Fijian flanker Leone Nakawara (R), in action for Racing 92, has signed a new contract with Glasgow

London (AFP)

Fiji's Leone Nakarawa has signed a new contract with Glasgow, the Scottish club have announced.

The lock, who returned to Glasgow on a short-term deal at the start of the year, will remain at Scotstoun until 2021, subject to securing a visa.

Glasgow said the deal was agreed before the coronavirus lockdown, with new Warriors head coach Danny Wilson, confirming the agreement on Wednesday.

"Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season," said Wilson.

"His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.

"I'm looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season."

Nakarawa has played only twice in the league for Glasgow since returning from Paris-based club Racing 92 in January

The 32-year-old is currently in Fiji and Nakawara is set to remain there until August as he awaits the birth of his child.

This season's Pro14 is set to resume on August 22 with a behind closed doors Scottish derby between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Murrayfield.

