Israeli court jails Palestinian for life over killings

Israeli couple Amichai and Shira Ish-Ran's baby died after being delivered prematurely due to Shira being wounded in the 2018 drive-by shooting

Advertising Read more

Jerusalem (AFP)

An Israeli military court sentenced a Palestinian to life in prison on Wednesday for attacks that killed two soldiers and caused the death of a baby, the army said.

A "military court sentenced the terrorist Assam Barghouti to four consecutive life terms," the army said in a statement.

In November, Barghouti was found guilty of a December 9, 2018 attack near the Israeli settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank.

Seven people were wounded, including a pregnant woman who gave birth prematurely to a baby who later died.

Barghouti was also convicted of killing two soldiers and wounding another soldier and civilian in a separate shooting nearby, four days later, the army said.

Barghouti was also ordered to pay "millions of shekels in compensation to the wounded and families of those murdered," the army statement said.

A life sentence in Israel military courts is 25 years.

Barghouti's brother Salah, who was also suspected of taking part in the Ofra attack, was killed as security forces attempted to arrest him in a December 12, 2018 raid.

Israeli forces destroyed both their homes in the village of Kobar, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, last year.

© 2020 AFP