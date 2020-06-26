Gaming company Ubisoft to probe claims of sexual misconduct

Ubisoft says it's 'truly sorry'

Paris (AFP)

French video gaming company Ubisoft said it has launched an investigation into claims of sexual assault and harassment levelled against some of its employees.

In a statement issued on its website on Thursday, it said it was "truly sorry" about the allegations.

On Wednesday several allegations by former or current Ubisoft staff started to appear on Twitter, accusing managers in Ubisoft's Toronto and Montreal studios of sexual misconduct.

Accusations also targeted managers in Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States, with some of the alleged incidents going back years.

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants," the company said.

"We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities," Ubisoft said. "It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better."

Ubisoft, whose games portfolio includes Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's, Far Cry and Watch Dogs, is one of the world's top gaming companies by revenue and market capitalisation.

Contacted by AFP on Friday, Ubisoft officials were unable to say whether anybody had been sacked following the allegations.

