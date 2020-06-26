Keys outlasts Dolehide in Charleston return

American Madison Keys, seen here at the 2020 Australian Open, was a winner in her first match of the Credit One Bank Invitational women's tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina

Washington (AFP)

Madison Keys returned to the scene of her 2019 Charleston WTA triumph on Thursday with a hard-fought win over Carline Dolehide in the Credit One Bank Invitational.

The 16-player team event, staged with strict social distancing protocols as players prep for the return of WTA action in August after a coronavirus shutdown, is a far cry from the full-fledged WTA Tournament on the green clay courts in South Carolina.

But Keys, ranked 13th in the world, admitted she was nervous in her first match since a third-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

Those butterflies showed as she let a 3-0 second-set lead slip before pulling off a 6-1, 6-7 (6/8), 10-4 victory over 134th-ranked Caroline Dolehide.

Keys finally fired a forehand winner up the line on her fourth match point to claim the match, scoring a point for her Team Kindness, which is going up against Team Peace captained by Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

"That was up and down," Keys said after tapping racquets with Dolehide at the net. "That was -- I haven't played a match in a really long time.

"I was definitely really nervous, and that obviously showed. But I was really happy to get a win and a point for my team.

"All in all, things to work on, but not too bad for a first match."

Keys is one of three top-10 players taking part in the tournament, along fourth-ranked Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, and No. 19 Alison Riske.

