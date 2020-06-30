Leicester plan to play home games despite localised lockdown

Advertising Read more

Leicester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Leicester are still planning to stage their remaining Premier League home games this season despite the city's localised coronavirus lockdown.

Foxes chiefs has spoken with local authorities and the Premier League after the UK government's announcement on Monday that the city would have stricter measures imposed following a sharp rise in virus cases.

Non-essential shops will be closed from Tuesday after cases in Leicester accounted for 10 percent of all positive tests in England over the past week.

Leicester are due to host Crystal Palace on Saturday and have further home matches against Sheffield United and Manchester United before the end of the season.

"All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID operations plan, the club's football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols and, in doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities," a Leicester spokesman said.

"Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected."

The planned easing of lockdown restrictions in England on Saturday, including the reopening of pubs and restaurants, will not take place in Leicester, with people advised against all but essential travel.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said there was a risk of the season not being completed if there were multiple lockdowns across the country.

"It is all dependent on the course of the virus. We have shown our flexibility to that, but we have to operate within Government guidelines," Masters told MPs at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee evidence session.

© 2020 AFP