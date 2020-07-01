DeChambeau says his power comes from protein shakes

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 28: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2020 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Elsa/Getty Images/AFPCROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 28: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2020 in Cromwell, Connecticut. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

Bryson DeChambeau responded to curiosity about his bulked-up body and driving length since the US tour returned by saying the explanation was protein shakes, lots of them.

When the US Tour returned DeChambeau made an immediate impression booming drives more than 350 yards (320 metres) and said he had continued his weight gain programme while the sport was in shut down by the coronavirus.

"I've put on about 20 pounds (9kg) and about 45 pounds in the last nine months," said the 26-year-old after finishing third at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

"My ultimate goal is to get as strong as I can, applying some force and speed to the swing to see what it can handle."

DeChambeau has finished in the top eight in all three tournaments since the US Tour resumed.

On Tuesday, ahead of the Rocket Mortgage event in Detroit, the USPGA posted a video on its web site in which DeChambeau laid out his daily menu, name checking his favourite protein shake and energy bar brands.

"In the mornings, I usually have four eggs, five pieces of bacon, some toast, and two protein shakes," he said.

"During the day, I'll have a GoMacro bar here or there, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, another protein shake," the 26-year-old continued. "I'll have at least two protein drinks on the golf course so every six holes: so 6, 12 and after the round I'll have one.

"I'm snacking when I'm practising. I go back to the hotel, eat dinner: steak, potatoes and more two protein shakes. I'm consuming six or seven shakes a day as I've upped the weight I've had to consume a lot more. Luckily I like the taste."

