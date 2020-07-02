French prosecutors want Benzema to stand trial over sex tape

Karim Benzema hasn't played for France since 2015 following an investigation into the alleged blackmail of former international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena

Versailles (France) (AFP)

French prosecutors on Thursday asked for ex-national team star and Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema to face trial on charges of involvement in an alleged attempt to blackmail fellow player Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape almost five years ago.

Prosecutors in Versailles outside Paris told AFP they want Benzema tried on charges of complicity in attempted blackmail over the incident in 2015.

Four others should also face trial, they said, but not former Liverpool and French international Djibril Cisse who had previously been implicated in the probe.

It is now up to the court to decide if a trial should take place and fix a date for the process to begin.

Benzema is suspected of encouraging his former teammate in the France team Valbuena to pay blackmailers who threatened to make the intimate video public.

According to the prosecution, Benzema evoked the existence of the video to Valbuena while the French team was preparing in October 2015 for a friendly match against Armenia in Nice.

Benzema contends all that took place was a simple and friendly conversation to warn his international team-mate that such a tape existed.

Valbuena, however, alleges that there was the implication he had to pay to keep it out of the public sphere.

Benzema was indicted and briefly detained in November 2015 just before France was the next year to host the Euro 2016 football championship.

He has never since added to his 81 appearances for France and insists he is innocent. Valbuena, who played 52 times for the national side, has also never since played for France.

Cisse had been the first to inform Valbuena that the video existed but insists he was simply warning the footballer.

