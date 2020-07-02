Tigers become first MLB club to sign sportsbook deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed Major League Baseball's first partnership deal with a global sportsbook operator, a multi-year contract with PointsBet, the team announced Thursday

The Detroit Tigers have signed a multi-year partnership deal with global sportsbook operator PointsBet, the first of its kind for a Major League Baseball team, the club announced Thursday.

The move will allow fan betting in and near the Tigers' home ballpark and follows the state of Michigan legalizing sports betting in 2019.

The deal begins with the upcoming 2020 campaign even though no fans are set to be allowed into MLB games in a season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to welcome PointsBet as a gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers," said Chris Granger, president of sports and entertainment for the Tigers' ownership group.

"Our incredible fans will love the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet's personalized platform provides. We look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements this will bring to the game-day experience."

PointsBet, founded in Australia, made its US debut in January 2019 and features an app for bettors to have access to global wagering.

PointsBet was designated as an authorized gaming operator by MLB in a deal granting them rights to use official MLB data and logos within PointsBet products.

"The PointsBet team is excited to announce our groundbreaking deal with the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball, becoming the first legal sports betting operator in US history to partner with an MLB franchise," said PointsBet USA chief executive officer Johnny Aitken.

"We offer the most betting options in the world on MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product and we are excited to inject a unique and robust betting proposition into the great state of Michigan."

