Angels' Trout leery of virus as baseball training camp opens

Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout says that with a baby due in August he's not sure he'll play when the virus shortened Major League Baseball Season begins in July

Three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout said Friday he's not 100% sure he'll suit up for the Angels with the Major League Baseball season begins in late July.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Trout told reporters in his first video conference of training camp that he and his wife, Jessica, have daily conversations about the possibility he'll sit out to avoid catching coronavirus.

The couple are expecting their first child in August.

"I love baseball, but I have to do what's right for my family," Trout said. "It's going to be a tough decision if something happens down the road."

A handful of major leaguers, including Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross of the World Series champion Washington Nationals, have already opted out of the planned shortened season, set to begin July 23 or 24 with teams playing a reduced schedule in their regular ballparks.

Trout said he worried he could miss the birth of his first child if he contracts the virus.

"I think the biggest thing is, these next few weeks, if I test positive, it's my first child, and I have to be there," Trout said.

"If I'm positive, doctors have told me I can't see the baby for 14 days. Jess won't see the baby for 14 days if she tests positive. We're going to be upset."

Major League Baseball has implemented protocols designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, but Trout said the safeguards leave questions.

"We're in a crazy situation right now in the world, and no one has the answers," he said. "I talk to my wife every night about this. I'm coming in, and I know I'm risking meeting someone and getting this virus, and that’s the last thing I want to do.

"Talked to a lot of guys across the league, texting me a lot, and they're all thinking the same thing, is this going to work?"

