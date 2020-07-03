England's Curran tests negative for virus

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday.

Curran went into self-isolation in his room at the on-site hotel on Thursday after overnight illness -- which included diarrhoea and sickness -- forced him out of England's ongoing intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl after he had batted on the first day of the game.

That in turn raised fears COVID-19 might have found its way into England's bios-secure training camp, potentially jeopardising next week's first Test between England and the West Indies at Hampshire's headquarters -- a match that is set to mark the return of international cricket from lockdown.

The 22-year-old Surrey star was assessed by medical staff and received a new test, having already passed three since arriving in the England 'bubble'.

Having been declared free of the virus, Curran will rejoin the England squad for net sessions over the weekend.

"England's Sam Curran has tested negative following his COVID-19 test from yesterday (Thursday)," said an ECB statement.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor.

"Curran will receive a further COVID-19 test on Sunday with the rest of the playing and management group."

England are due to name their squad for the first Test on Saturday.

© 2020 AFP