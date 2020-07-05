Weekend sport: Who said what

Tough at the bottom: Aston Villa's English head coach Dean Smith (left) and assistant manager John Terry at Anfield

Paris (AFP)

Who said what on this weekend of sport:

"I didn't thank him for bringing the three subs on."

-- Aston Villa coach Dean Smith after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp introduced Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino to inspire the champions' 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield.

"If he tells you that the sky is green, you'd believe him."

-- Epsom Derby winning jockey Emmet McNamara on Serpentine trainer Aidan O'Brien.

"I think it's necessary that we have our times of privacy as well when things aren't going our way. I mean, we're in the spotlight .... For that to damage our brand like that, that's not cool in the way we act because if you actually meet me in person, I'm not too bad of a dude, I don't think."

-- US golfer Bryson DeChambeau after getting into an altercation with a cameraman in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

"I think it is part of a dialogue of people trying to understand because there are still some who don't fully understand what is happening and the reason for these protests."

-- Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on trying to persuade fellow drivers to take a knee at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix. Six opted out.

"You coronabros can stay in your basement all you want. I choose to live my life and play/promote the sport I love in a safe manner."

-- US tennis star John Isner criticising sceptics who questioned the health protocols at his exhibition event in Atlanta. One day later, fellow competitor Frances Tiafoe revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"He definitely won't beat the record for scoring goals, though."

-- Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri after seeing goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon beat the record of 647 Serie A appearances held by Paolo Maldini.

"Even we were not allowed inside. They had blocked the view with tents around the ground."

-- A stumped local cricket official after Indian police said they were investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka.

"If I wanted individual recognition I would play tennis."

-- Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos refuses to take all the credit after scoring his 22nd consecutive penalty for 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

"There are couple of the young guys who think they've got me for initiations tonight but they've forgotten I did it 11 years ago."

-- New Zealand's two-time Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter after playing for his boyhood Southbridge club aged 38 ahead of a potential injury return for the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa next weekend.

"It's a bit of a sad moment. If the fans are missing at cup final, it's not the same. We've done well this season over long stretches, but it also hurts a bit."

-- Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller lamenting games played behind closed doors after the 4-2 German Cup final over Bayer Leverkusen which allowed the Bavarian giants to claim a 13th league-cup double.

