Exsenadora Merlano acusa al presidente colombiano de querer asesinarla

Handout photo released by the Venezuelan Ministry of Popular Power for Communication and Information press office of former Colombian Senator Aida Merlano during a hearing at the Palace of Justice in Caracas on February 6, 2020. Merlano was detained by Venezuelan security forces in the northwestern city of Maracaibo on January 27 after illegally crossing into Venezuela. She was serving a 15-year prison sentence in Colombia for vote-buying when she staged a spectacular escape in October, giving her guards the slip while visiting a dentist.

Venezuelan Ministry of Communication and Information/AFP