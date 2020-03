Las favelas de Rio, en alerta contra el coronavirus

(FILES) This file picture taken on September 27, 2017 shows a view of the Rocinha (L) favela seen behind a building of Sao Conrado neighbourhood, one of the richest areas of Rio de Janeiro.As the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 accelerates in Brazil, the poor populations crammed into the often unsanitary homes and precarious health services in the favelas, are on great alert.

AFP/Archivos