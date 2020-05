Hungría debe revisar la situación de migrantes en zonas de tránsito, según el TJUE

Un agente de la policía húngara cierra la puerta con alambre de espino del centro de tránsito de migrantes de Roszke, en la frontera con Serbia, el 29 de octubre de 2019 on October 29, 2019. Under amendments passed in 2018, Hungary has been automatically rejecting applications of those who have passed through a "safe transit country", in this case Serbia, in what rights groups say has turned the asylum process into a cruel charade. During the 2015 migrant crisis, the border etched across northern Serbia's fertile flatlands became a vital crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa trundling through the Balkans towards the European Union. But Hungary slowed their march by building the 175-kilometre (110-mile) fence along its frontier four years ago, fortifying the EU's edge. Since then, Budapest has continued to pass laws hostile to the plight of migrants, alarming EU officials who have struggled to rein in right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his anti-immigration crusade.

AFP/Archivos