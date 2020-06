Justicia alemana busca posible conexión entre desaparición de Maddie y de otra niña en Alemania

Fotografía no fechada de Madeleine McCann, desaparecida en Praia da Luz, Portugal, el 3 de mayo de 2007, difundida por la policía de Londres el 3 de junio de 2020 photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows German police said Wednesday they have identified a new suspect in the mysterious disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in 2007. "In connection with the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann..., the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office is investigating a 43-year-old German citizen on suspicion of murder," said federal police in a statement.

METROPOLITAN POLICE/AFP