Législatives au Royaume-Uni: après la victoire des conservateurs, le Brexit ?

I am so proud of every single one of you that came out in rain, sleet, pitch darkness & sub-zero temperatures to campaign for me & @theSNP in #EdinburghSouth. We may be disappointed tonight, but take heart: that better future we've been fighting for is closer than ever. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌍💕 pic.twitter.com/wxA6vsPLKQ