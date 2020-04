Coronavirus: l'Afrique face à la pandémie dimanche 5 avril

🔴#Algeria recorded 69 new cases of the novel #coronavirus, bringing to 1320 the total infections.

22 new deaths have also been reported, taking the death toll to 152.



⬛ 152 deaths (+22)

🟥 1320 confirmed cases (+69)

🟩 90 patients recovered



#Algerie #COVID19dz #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fuhmmSWY0V