Coronavirus: en Israël, confinement total et couvre-feu pour la Pâque juive

We know that this year you may not be able to celebrate #Passover with all of your loved ones, but we're here to celebrate virtually with all of you!



Tune in on Wednesday at 18:00 (🇮🇱⏰) for our Facebook Live #Seder with the Ambassador of @IsraelinRomania - @DavidSaranga! pic.twitter.com/zXG95gTzVA