NBA: au Staples Center, le dernier Adieu aux larmes à Kobe et Gianna Bryant

L'épouse de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, lundi au Staples Center de Los Angeles pendant la cérémonie d'hommage à son mari, mort le 26 janvier dans un accident d'hélicoptère Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26.

AFP