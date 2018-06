L'OIAC pourra désormais désigner les auteurs d'attaques aux armes chimiques

“Deception” is perhaps the word of a day. Has the UK 🇬🇧 presented any hard evidence for the so-called “Skripals case”? No. They embroiled their allies in the blatant campaign against 🇷🇺. Now they try to drag the #OPCW in their games at the 4th special session of the CSP pic.twitter.com/n1zd2L95tw