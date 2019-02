Les quatre dernières années, les plus chaudes depuis le début des relevés

Global average surface temperature in 2018 was approximately 1.0° C above pre-industrial baseline. 2015-2018 were 4 warmest years on record. WMO consolidates datasets from @NASAGISS, @NOAA, @metoffice, @CopernicusECMWF and JMA. All confirm that #climatechange is here and now. pic.twitter.com/qYZBGvbOqV