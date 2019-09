Mondial 2019 de rugby: l'Afrique du Sud se reprend face à la Namibie

⏱️ FULL-TIME



9⃣ tries scored

0⃣ conceded

5⃣ points in the bag



🇳🇦 A big thank you to our African neighbours for a great game

🤞 Good luck for the rest of the tournament!#StrongerTogether #RWC2019 #RSAvNAM pic.twitter.com/6eBZ3gqZJT