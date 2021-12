Vacina sozinha não vai dar conta de controlar a variante ômicron, alerta agência europeia

EU/EEA #COVID19 situation in is extremely serious, with high levels of transmission of the #Delta variant.



We need to focus on:

➡️ closing the #Vaccination gap

➡️ #FaceMasks wearing

➡️ #PhysicalDistancing

➡️ #HandHygiene

➡️ #Ventillation



