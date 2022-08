Índia choca população ao libertar gangue de 11 homens acusados de assassinato e estupro coletivo

20 years ago, 5 months pregnant #BilkisBano was gang-raped by her neighbors, her 3 year old daughter was snatched from her and killed, 7 other members of her family were killed too.

Today as 1.3 billion people watch, her rapists walk free.

India at 75 is a Republic of Injustice. pic.twitter.com/6y0oPduc5D