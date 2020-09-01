美台合作再升级 涉经济与安保 解密对台承诺内容

美国国务院指正与台湾建立一种新的双边经济对话，称该计划意在与台湾建立更强的联系，并在中国加大施压之际向台湾提供支持。美国政府昨天还报告已将前总统里根任期内对台湾六项安全保证解密。据分析师称，此举似乎意在向台北展现进一步的支持。

广告 继续浏览后续

据路透社报道，美国宣布与台湾建立新的双边经济对话，并解密对台六项安全保证。据分析指，这一消息的宣布正值中国对台湾加大威胁、美中关系恶化至数十年来最差水平之际，而且美国总统特朗普准备11月竞选连任，并将对华强硬立场作为关键的基本外交政策。

美国国务院主管亚太事务助理国务卿史达伟(David Stilwell)在传统基金会主办的线上论坛表示，美国的最新行动不是政策改变，而是在华盛顿长期奉行的“一个中国”政策内进行“明显调整”。

路透社说，台湾外交部表示，值此中国不断以文攻武吓破坏台海及区域和平与稳定之际，外交部对美方展现对台湾安全的坚定承诺表达由衷感谢。

美国与世界上多数国家一样与中国有正式的外交关系。但美方基于法律规定帮助台湾维持防卫能力，也是台湾主要的武器供应国。

该报道称，台湾一直想与美方磋商自由贸易协议，但台湾对美贸易顺差巨大一直是推动谈判的主要障碍。台湾经济部周一晚间表示，台湾已准备好与美国签署双边贸易协定（BTA），此将有助提升台湾在国际社会的参与度，更将对区域其他国家带来示范效果，可进一步鼓舞其他国家与台湾签署自由贸易协定（FTA）。

据维基百科所透露美国对台六项安全保证，有决议版本，于2016年5月16日，法案于众议院通过，六项保证内容包括：

美国未同意对台军售设定期限﹔(We did not agree to set a date certain for ending arms sales to Taiwan)

美国并不寻求为台湾与中华人民共和国之间作调停﹔(We see no mediation role for the United States between Taiwan and the PRC)

美国也不会施加压力要求台湾与中华人民共和国谈判﹔(Nor will we attempt to exert pressure on Taiwan to enter into negotiations with the PRC)

美国对台湾主权的长期立场没有改变﹔(There has been no change in our longstanding position on the issue of sovereignty over Taiwan)

美国并无计划修改台湾关系法﹔及 (We have no plans to seek revisions to the Taiwan Relations Act; and)

八一七公报的内容并不表示美国对台军售之前会征询北京意见。(the August 17 Communiqué, should not be read to imply that we have agreed to engage in prior consultations with Beijing on arms sales to Taiwan)

维基百科还列出其它版本。

2015年10月28日，美国众议院提出一项决议案草案“重申六项保证与台湾关系法均为美台关系之重要基石”。

美国不会对台军售设定终止日期﹔(The United States would not set a date for termination of arms sales to Taiwan)

美国不会修改台湾关系法﹔(The United States would not alter the terms of the Taiwan Relations Act)

美国对台军售之前不会征询中国意见﹔(The United States would not consult with China in advance before making decisions about United States arms sales to Taiwan)

美国并不为台湾与中国之间作调停﹔(The United States would not mediate between Taiwan and China)

美国不会改变对台湾主权的立场，认为这个问题应该由双方自行和平解决，美国不会施加压力要求台湾与中国谈判﹔及(The United States would not alter its position about the sovereignty of Taiwan which was, that the question was one to be decided peacefully by the Chinese themselves, and would not pressure Taiwan to enter into negotiations with China; and)

美国不会正式承认中国对台湾的主权。(The United States would not formally recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.)