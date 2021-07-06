新冠溯源：一位法国基因研究学者的重重疑问
来自病毒学，基因学以及计算机科学领域的31位国际知名学者6月28日发表联署呼吁，要求对新冠病毒的来源展开深入的调查，类似的呼吁书虽然并非首次，但是，今次呼吁的独到之处是提出了一个B计划，即使中国继续拒绝合作，也可能对病毒的来源展开彻底的调查。
公开信的签署者认为在中国之外也有许多重要的信息可以帮助追溯病毒的真正来源，他们明确呼吁与武汉实验室有合作关系的实验室与科研单位公布他们所拥有的信息，尤其是那些研究冠状病毒的机构，这些机构包括美国的健康联盟协会（EcoHealth Alliance）以及欧洲的一些研究机构，尤其是法国的巴士德学院，法国国家健康与医学研究院（INSERM）以及法国里昂的梅里埃基金会，还包括一些为武汉实验室提供科研经费的基金会。
法国巴黎大学，雅克莫诺学院（Institut Jacques Monod - CNRS UMR7592 - Université de Paris ）的基因进化研究专家Virginie Courtier女士是牵头发表上述呼吁书的学者之一，此前她已经多次签署了类似的呼吁书，她在接受法广中文部采访时详细解释了她之所以几次三番签署类似的公开信呼吁追溯病毒来源以及她为何从一开始就对病毒的来源产生怀疑的原因所在。她在访谈中特别对武汉实验室公布的最接近新冠病毒的RaTG13病毒提出了种种疑问。她还表示自己在6月11日直接致函武汉实验室的负责人石正丽女士，但却没有收到到石正丽的任何回音。
以下是法广6月29日对Virginie Courtier女士的采访文字内容：
法广：Virginie Courtier女士，非常感谢您接受法广中文部的采访，首先，您并不是首次参与发表呼吁追溯病毒来源的公开信，您为什么要如此坚持？
Virginie Courtier： 新冠病毒殃及及全世界各国的民众，我们谁都不希望类似的疫情再度发生，所以我认为必须彻底寻找出病毒的根源，以避免类似的疫情再度发生，倘若今后发生类似的疫情时就能够知道如何应对。所以对我来说，这是一个十分重要的问题，尤其是今天疫情仍然没有结束，继续在产生着十分严重的后果。我感到十分震惊的是国际社会对造成如此严重后果的病毒居然没有做出更加深入的调查。我认为一部分科研工作者可以从事应对疫情，研制疫苗，寻找有效的疗药，另一部分则可以致力于寻找病毒的根源，避免重蹈覆辙，我认为这两者并不矛盾。
法广：我们都注意到新冠病毒正在不断的突变，这一点同病毒的来源是否有关？从病毒突变的速度上是否能够推测出病毒是正常自然产生还是经过实验室改造？
Virginie Courtier：这不能说明什么，我知道媒体高度关注病毒的突变，但其实流感病毒的突变也十分迅速，这关键取决于病毒的属性。随着感染新冠病毒的人数的增长，病毒变异的机会也不断增加。不过，我们大可不必对此过于担忧，因为到目前为止，许多疫苗依然带有一定的抵抗作用。
法广： 我们现在说的变异病毒，对您来说，最早的病毒是来自武汉吗？因为中国官方依然在强调虽然疫情首先爆发在武汉，但是，这并不意味着病毒就一定来自武汉。您认为有这种可能吗？
Virginie Courtier：就目前而言，我们对疫情最早的情况尚没有定论，我们已知的是，2019年年底，疫情在武汉爆发，而对之前的情况并不了解，我们在意大利，在西班牙，很可能在法国，也找到一些病毒的可能的痕迹。但是，我们尚没有对这些病毒的样本做基因测试，因为血样中出现病毒抗体并不足以说明问题，因为有时候病毒之间会出现交叉现象，但是，倘若我们能够对出现在2019年年底的病毒的基因样本作出编译，编译出他们的基因序列并且加以分析，我们应该可以对病毒的起源获得进一步的了解。
法广：您说的这些病毒样本是在中国吗？
Virginie Courtier：不仅仅在中国，在欧美各国的医院都有储藏，我们知道，法国和意大利已经开始编译这些病毒的基因序列，但是，别的国家的情况就不是很了解。至于中国，这是一个很大的问题。我们无法获得在疫情爆发初期的病人的样本。因为很可能中国的医院中储藏着疫情爆发初期留下的尚未被分析研究的样本。即使世卫组织也未能获得上述样本。之所以要编译最初的病毒的基因样本，是因为这样才能够逐渐地拼凑出病毒最早出现时的基因序列，就目前所知，最早病毒似乎是同一个病毒感染了一大波人，所以，追溯病毒最早出现的痕迹可以帮助了解病毒从何时开始突变，以及在什么样的情况下发生突变，也可以帮助了解病毒究竟在何地首次出现。
法广：如果我没有理解错的话，对您来说，中国官方所谓虽然疫情在武汉爆发，但是病毒并不一定最早出现在武汉的说法并不是毫无理由？
Virginie Courtier：怎么说呢，新冠病毒毕竟与蝙蝠的病毒很相近，而这些蝙蝠主要生存于东南亚，尤其在中国的南方。四十年前，这些冠状病毒存符于蝙蝠的身上。之后，究竟发生了什么让这些病毒开始感染人类。从逻辑推理的角度，生活在亚洲的蝙蝠身上的冠状病毒感染了当地的民众，之后爆发疫情，应该是最简单的传播方式。当然，也可以想象，病毒可能途经另一个国家再感染中国，这种可能性明显较低，因为它一定会留下痕迹。当然，在真相尚未大白之前，在仔细分析研究所有的数据之前，我们当然不可能百分之百地排除其中任何一种可能。正如我们不能够肯定病毒究竟是来自自然界还是实验室。
法广： 这正是我要向您提出地另一大问题，我们注意到在法国协助武汉建设P4实验室之后，中国官媒对此的反应，认为中国从此可以在生物病毒研究领域与美国抗衡，中国军方也渲染该实验室所能够带来的无穷的可能性。一开始被谴责为是阴谋论的实验室泄露论，今天获得了越来越多的专家的支持，在您看来，实验室泄露的可能性究竟有多大？
Virginie Courtier：其实从疫情爆发的第一时间，我就怀疑这一病毒是否是自然来源。今天对我来说这依然是一个问题。因为我们必须承认，我们并没有确凿的证据。当然，我们怀疑的理由是首先是地理因素，因为疫情首先在武汉爆发，而武汉实验室就在当地，而且，实验室研究的萨斯病毒正好与新冠病毒是同一类病毒。另一大理由，对我来说是最为重要的，那就是中国方面对外隐瞒大量的重要信息，当然，中方或许有他自己的理由，我们在不了解原因的前提下加以谴责或许对他们来说很不公平。所以，对我来说，重要的是必须继续加以追踪，直到找到病毒的真正来源。
法广：对，中国官媒往往以中国主权为由拒绝对外提供信息，拒绝接受世卫组织，美国或者别的国家提出的要求。不过，面对已经造成数百万人死亡的大瘟疫，国家主权或者民族自尊等等理由似乎都不足以解释中国官方的立场。记得我去年采访了一位来自中国的病毒学家，她认为新冠病毒一定来自实验室，她的理由是病毒基因中有可以感染人类的S蛋白，她认为这一蛋白的存在显示这是一个人为加工的病毒，因为在正常自然基因演变的情况下，病毒基因不可能在这么短的时间内出现这个蛋白。对她来说，这一点是十分明显的。不过，令人惊讶的是，法国的病毒学家们似乎对此并不感到惊讶，您怎么看？
Virginie Courtier：这是她个人的观点，或许对她来说十分明显。其实，从客观的角度来看，这并不是不可能的。之前研究者在创造新的病毒时，往往会把已经存在的病毒的基因组加在一起，而新冠病毒的基因序列中含有的序列是前所未有的，这也是最早驳斥病毒来自实验室的人所提出的最主要的依据，不过，今天这一依据已经失效了，因为我们今天知道武汉实验室正在研究与新冠病毒相接近的病毒。反对实验室泄露论者的另一大依据是人造病毒一般都带有分子切割的痕迹，而新冠病毒的基因序列上却并没有任何痕迹。当然，支持病毒来自实验室的人强调病毒特别容易感染人类，似乎是专门为人类所设，这一点我认为并不是依据，因为肆虐全球的大流行病往往是几十年才发生一次，造成此一灾难的病毒当然不是一般的病毒。所以，可以想象是一系列的因素的连环作用导致了今天的后果。当然，新冠病毒身上带有一个酶切入点，学界都知道对冠状病毒加上此一切入点就可以使它更容易传染。不过，新冠病毒上的这一酶切入点并不是研究者一般使用的方式。所以，病毒是自然演变的结果的可能性依然存在。这就是为什么我们必须进行更加深入的研究。
法广：当石正丽在2020年2月对外公布与新冠病毒最接近的RaTG13病毒的基因序列时您感到惊讶吗？您怎么理解一位研究者在发现了一个重要的病毒之后等待几年之后才公布？
Virginie Courtier：我对这一点倒并不感到惊讶，因为发表一篇学术研究文章需要时间。不过，令我感到惊讶的是，RaTG13病毒的样本没有留下底稿。武汉实验室在一篇学术文章中声称所有病毒样本都已经用完，没有样本可以对基因编译做核实。这一点使我感到十分奇怪，因为一般做研究的都会留下一些样本。另外，还有一点也十分令人惊异，因为RaTG13病毒曾经以另一个名字RA4991出现在2019年6月的一篇博士论文中。为什么同一个病毒会有两个名称？为什么她在公布RaTG13病毒时没有提到之前已经出现的病毒？
法广：您今天对这些问题找到了可能的答案吗？还是至今都无法理解？
Virginie Courtier：我实在无法理解，几周前我曾经写信给石正丽，向她提出了一系列的问题，但是，我至今没有收到任何回答。当然，我也明白，她目前应该没有任何自由。
法广：是的，她的任何公开言论都应该受到严格的控制。您认识她本人吗？因为她曾经在法国南方的蒙彼利埃大学就学，或许你们曾经有机会相遇。
Virginie Courtier：没有，我研究的是基因进化课题，从事了二十年对苍蝇的研究，只是在新冠疫情爆发之后，才开始研究冠状病毒。
法广： 我曾经采访过一位华裔的病毒学家，她认为RaTG13病毒很可能是一个人为编造的病毒。她说其实编造一个病毒的基因序列只需要一周的时间，是一件很容易的事。当时，我认为这种想法或许有些异想天开，所以并没有将此一访问内容公开，不过，今天看来，人为编造基因序列的说法，那至少可以解释您刚才所说的武汉实验室不能够提供的病毒样本的原因。您认为这种可能性存在吗？
Virginie Courtier：她认为这一病毒的基因序列完全是人为编造的！这是我从未想到的可能性。因为作为生物学家，这完全超出了我们的想象。不过，从技术层面来讲，这是完全有可能的，只要坐在计算机前，就可以人为地编造出一个病毒的基因序列。其实，Drastic调查组的人从一开始就怀疑RaTG13病毒的真实性，因为我们缺乏与病毒相关的许多信息。比如说，一开始的时候，病毒的基因序列上最前面的15个核苷酸（nucleotide）并没有被公布，石正丽当初在回答科学杂志的提问时说，缺乏基因样本，因此未能编译出最前面的15个核苷酸（nucleotide）的基因序列。所以在最初公布的RatG13病毒的基因序列中并没有这一部分的序列。但是，之后，不知道是由于什么原因，这15个 核苷酸的基因序列出现了，而且同新冠病毒的序列完全一模一样。这一切都让我们感到十分费解。我和几位同事罗列了一系列的问题发给了石正丽，因为只有她知道这些问题的答案。
法广：您其实从又开始就怀疑新冠病毒的自然来源的可信度，您为什么会有这样疑问呢？
Virginie Courtier：我从一开始就怀疑这一病毒的来源，但是，我最让我觉得诡异的是为什么许多重要的消息都没有对外公布。比如说，新冠病毒的S蛋白酶的切入点，这些信息武汉病毒实验室很可能早就知道，为什么不对外公布？而且他们在公布的消息中刻意保留了有关切入点的消息。此外，新冠病毒与云南的蝙蝠洞以及之前2012年出现的肺炎之间究竟有些什么样的关联。所以，这一切，对我来说，我之所以对病毒的来源产生怀疑主要由于与新冠病毒产生有关的重要的消息，倒不是对病毒的基因序列或者别的有所怀疑。但是，我在这里要指出的是对病毒基因序列的完整的深入的分析尚没有完成，我期待能够与我的同事们完成这一工作。
疑问焦点：RaTG13病毒
法广：围绕RaTG13病毒确实是疑团重重，许多专家都认为这一病毒集中了许多重要的疑点，您也这么认为吗？您觉得有关RatG13病毒的最大的疑问是什么？
Virginie Courtier：对，我同意。这个病毒确实有许多重大的疑点；首先石正丽为何在首次在自然杂志公布此一病毒时没有提到之前已知的RA4991；其次，这一病毒的基因序列究竟是如何获得的？为什么我们不能够获得编译前15个核苷酸的样本？另外，他们为什么会没有留下病毒的样本以便核实基因编译程序？ 如果我们仔细观察 RaTG13的基因序列的话，里面并没有许多细菌的数据。而一般而言，一个来自蝙蝠粪便的病毒的基因序列中应该有许多细菌的序列组。所以，这也是十分奇怪的。相反，我们在序列中找到了许多人类基因的序列。最后，RaTG13作为来自蝙蝠的病毒，到目前为止，尚没有实验室对 RaTG13病毒进行重组，但已经有人将其中的S蛋白重新组合，结果发现，S蛋白很难被蝙蝠的受体所接受，而它应该是一个来自蝙蝠身上的病毒。所以这一切都十分奇怪。
法广：其实您所提出的上述疑问应该是一些客观的从一开始就浮现的疑问，但是，我们注意到病毒学界公开提出上述疑问却只不过是在去年夏天，而且，许多知名的研究机构今天依然保持沉默，您对此怎么理解？
Virginie Courtier：国际上许多研究机构同武汉实验室合作过，对曾经信任的同事公开提出怀疑这并不是一件容易的事情，尤其是在实验室泄露论尚且缺乏证据的背景下。
法广：在疫情爆发的初期，英国著名的《柳叶刀》杂志以及《自然》杂志随即先后发表文章，彻底排除实验室泄露的可能性，并且将类似的怀疑推测定性为是阴谋论，导致类似的评论嘎然而止。我们有许多人当时都感到十分费解，因为实验室泄露的现象虽然并不是每天都发生，但也时有发生，科学家可以担保自己的实验室没有发生过，但又如何为几千公里之外的实验室做担保！今天，《柳叶刀》杂志撤销了美国卫生健康联盟协会的主席Peter Daszak作为新冠病毒研究委员会的成员，您对此有何评论？
Virginie Courtier：对，《柳叶刀》认为Peter Daszak的工作带有利益冲突性质，但是，却并没有对其他同样有利益冲突嫌疑的人采取措施。当然，人们不要因此而以为科学界也是漆黑一团，《自然》杂志最新发表的Jesse Bloom的最新发现的文章很有价值！
法广：最后，您一定同许多对病毒溯源感兴趣的人一样注意到Peter Daszak在武汉疫情爆发之前不久在新加坡的一次学术讨论会上曾经作出的有关冠状病毒研究的言论，您对此有何看法？
Virginie Courtier：一般而言，我对他所作出的言论都持有保留，比如说，关于RaTG13，他说病毒在冷藏箱内储存着，实验室在疫情爆发时才将病毒的基因序列编译出来，而今天武汉实验室说，病毒基因序列早在2018年就已经完成。
法广：非常感谢您接受法广的专访！
附件： Virginie Courtier6月11日写给石正丽的电子邮件
From: COURTIER Virginie
Sent: Friday, June 11, 2021 2:28 PM
To: zlshi@wh.iov.cn
Subject: questions around SARS-CoV-2
Dear Pr. Shi Zheng-Li,
These ongoing times are probably putting a lot of pressure on you and I imagine that the situation must be very difficult in the present context. I sincerely hope that you can cope with it well. As shown by the recent Science letter, many people in the scientific community are currently not satisfied with the conclusions of the WHO-China joint report and are asking for a more thorough investigation in order to unravel how SARS-CoV-2 spread into the human population. To try to put an end to the discussions about a possible lab origin of the virus, I think that it would be important to clarify the few elements below. Maybe you could help in this process.
- In April 2012, after clearing bat guano in an abandoned mine in Mojiang (Yunnan), six men contracted severe pneumonia with COVID-19-like symptoms. All were sent to Kunming hospital where three eventually died. Unspecified samples from these patients were sent to different labs including the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in 2012. You recently announced that the WIV tested the serum samples again.
- Why were these six miners sent to clean guano in the mine in April 2012? Who hired them and sent them all to the same Kunming hospital?
- Why were these lethal pneumonia cases not mentioned in any scientific research article from the WIV, except the Nature’s Addendum from last November?
- What samples were taken from these six patients and sent to the WIV? Are any of these samples still available for independent analysis?
- Were any SARS-like coronaviruses isolated from the patient samples or were any RdRP or spike sequence obtained by RT-PCR?
- Is it possible to provide to the WHO serum samples from the three surviving miners in order to better understand in which condition these miners fell sick and what their exact pathology was?
2 You stated that Wuhan Institute of Virology virus databases were taken offline during the pandemic. However the key bat virus database was taken offline in September 2019, three months before the official date of outbreak started.
- Can you provide further details on why the database was shut down?
- Can all the databases, in their state as of September 2019, be shared with selected expert scientists?
- Do you have any information concerning the reasons why the scientific paper describing the key database (digital object identifier: 10.11922/csdata.2019.0018.zh) was taken offline from the corresponding Chinese journal website “China Science Data” mid-2020?
- Did you know that even the full website of “China Science Data”, where the database is described, became inaccessible in March-April 2021?
3。A bat coronavirus sampled in the Mojiang mine in 2013 (‘RaTG13’) is a virus most closely-related to SARS-CoV-2. In your interview with Science in July 2020, you said that “Ra4991” was renamed to “RaTG13”, the virus was not isolated, and that there is “no more sample”, so no further sequencing is possible. Unfortunately, based on the raw data provided, it has not been possible to assemble the RaTG13 genome sequence.
- How was the RaTG13 genome sequence assembled and how was the 5’ end sequence determined?
- Was “Ra4991” renamed to “RaTG13” for your article, as the Addendum seems to indicate, or are these 2 viruses divergent in some regions such as the spike protein ?
- When was the RaTG13 sample fully depleted?
- Why are a few of the RaTG13 amplicons dated as of June 2017 and named “7896”, which is the name of another closely related virus collected in the same mine?
- As the row data contains low levels of bacterial sequences, was RaTG13 sampled from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid or from bat feces?
- Given that RaTG13 shows weak binding to bat receptor ACE-2 and binds only to one of the ACE2 orthologs of Rhinolophus affinis, is RaTG13 the true whole genome sequence of the sample BtCoV/4991 collected in 2013 by the WIV?
- Did the WIV or any other laboratory ever attempt to recreate RaTG13 or any other coronaviruses by assembling them from synthetic gene sequences?
4。A striking feature of the SARS-CoV-2 genome is the presence of the furin cleavage site. This site was noted as a “cleavage site” in your January 2020 publication.
- Why was this so-called “furin cleavage site,” clearly an important and novel feature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, not mentioned in your February 2020 Nature publication?
5.You acknowledged isolating three strains of live SARS-related coronaviruses, but based on the WIV naming convention for their live viruses isolates it appears that the WIV did not disclose two potential isolates, WIV6 (not WIV06) and WIV15, as these names are not mentioned in the literature.
- Do these isolates exist? If not, what is the explanation for why these isolate names were skipped in the series?
6.Chinese authorities have stated that all staff at Wuhan labs tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
- How many people were tested, in which Wuhan labs, on which days, and as part of which teams or services within these labs?
- Were any of these serum samples retained?
- Are independent international investigators able to retest the samples of the lab staff to confirm the results?
7.You previously wrote that: ‘Recently we tested the sera from all staff and students in the lab and nobody is infected by either bat SARSr-CoV or SARS-CoV-2. To date, there is "zero infection" of all staff and students in our institute ’. This statement is statistically unlikely (roughly less than one chance in a billion) given that there are more than 590 staff and students at the WIV and about 4.4% of the Wuhan urban population tested positive at around that time. Even if only 85 people were tested, the chance of no positive test would still be less than 4%.
- How can this unexpected observation be explained?
- Is it possible to have more information on the “one or two” WIV’s workers that fell ill in late 2019, as evoked by a member of the WHO-China joint mission?
8.Recently, you published a preprint presenting the 8 coronaviruses that were mentioned in Nature’s Addendum, in November 2020.
- The preprint indicates that these 8 new coronaviruses, including RaTG15, are constituting a novel lineage of SARSr-CoV from bats: "we report the identification of a novel lineage of SARSr-CoVs, including RaTG15 and seven other viruses, form bats”. When did exactly this identification take place?
- Do you confirm that the lineage called “lineage 4” in a phylogenetic tree (Figure 3.1) in the MS thesis by Yu Ping, "Geographic Evolution of Bat SARS-related Coronaviruses" (June, 2019), is the same lineage as that of the 8 new coronaviruses?
- The preprint mentions that these 8 viruses have been collected in “the same location where we found RaTG13 in 2015”. Why is the 2012 Mojiang mine’s outbreak that occurred at the same location not mentioned, which is important information to understand the context of your research?
- The preprint claims that none of the known viruses in bat SARSr-CoV-2 lineage or the novel lineage discovered so far use human ACE2 efficiently compared to SARSr-CoV-2 from pangolin or some of the SARSr-CoV-1 lineage: "We show that none of the known viruses in bat SARSr-CoV-2 lineage or the novel lineage discovered so far use human ACE2 efficiently compared to SARSr-CoV-2 from pangolin or some of the SARSr-CoV-1 lineage viruses." To support this statement, is it possible to share the complete list of unpublished viruses that are present in your institute, as well as the raw data and the experimentation records related to them?
- Are these 8 new viruses still kept in your institute, in what condition, and if they are physically available can they be made available to other researchers?
- Can you clarify whether the Bat Ra ACE2 sequence MT394204 used in the pre-print comes from the same Mojiang mine?
- How can you explain that the eight viruses are almost identical? How can you explain that each sequence was found only once along the 7 visits to the mine? Doesn’t it contradict your findings of a “rich gene pool” in the longitudinal study in the caves of Jinning? Did you retest all the 1,322 samples?
- Can you provide the raw sequencing data of the 8 viruses?
- Why do the 8 virus sequences display a few nucleotide changes in their RdRp sequences compared to the previous versions that were submitted to NCBI Genbank for the publication of the Latinne et al. paper? Can you explain the methods employed then and now?
- There is some confusion in the nomenclature of these viruses: in the slide of 2 different presentations from your lab, they were labeled Ra or Rs. Can you confirm the bat species infected with such viruses? Isn’t it surprising that RaTG15 is found in one bat species while the extremely close viruses are from another bat species? Could there be an issue regarding the bat species assignment based on COI sequence?
With my sincere and warmest regards,
Virginie
Virginie Courtier-Orgogozo
Institut Jacques Monod - CNRS UMR7592 - Université Paris Diderot
Bâtiment Buffon - 4e étage - 420B
15 rue Hélène Brion
75013 Paris
France
tél : (33) 1 57 27 80 43
fax : (33) 1 57 27 80 87
https://virginiecourtier.wordpress.com
@Biol4Ever
