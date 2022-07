台湾政坛公认安倍是「最友台日相」原订七月访台祭拜李登辉

Pedestrians are silhouetted against a large public video screen showing an image of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in the Akihabara district of Tokyo on July 8, 2022, after he was shot and killed in the city of Nara. - Abe was pronounced dead on July 8, the hospital treating him confirmed, after he was shot at a campaign event in the city of Nara earlier in the day. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)

AFP - TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA