南华早报：中港或能在农历新年前免隔离通关

Workers wearing face masks give massages to customers as they sit on chairs on a sidewalk in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Chinese stocks in Hong Kong gained Friday after the health ministry said the mainland's severe anti-virus controls should be less costly and disruptive and a city said it would ease restrictions after access to an area around the world's biggest iPhone factory was suspended. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

AP - Mark Schiefelbein