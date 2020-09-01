美台合作再升級 涉經濟與安保 解密對台承諾內容

美國國務院指正與台灣建立一種新的雙邊經濟對話，稱該計畫意在與台灣建立更強的聯繫，並在中國加大施壓之際向台灣提供支持。美國政府昨天還報告已將前總統里根任期內對台灣六項安全保證解密。據分析師稱，此舉似乎意在向台北展現進一步的支持。

據路透社報道，美國宣布與台灣建立新的雙邊經濟對話，並解密對台六項安全保證。據分析指，這一消息的宣布正值中國對台灣加大威脅、美中關係惡化至數十年來最差水平之際，而且美國總統特朗普準備11月競選連任，並將對華強硬立場作為關鍵的基本外交政策。

美國國務院主管亞太事務助理國務卿史達偉(David Stilwell)在傳統基金會主辦的線上論壇表示，美國的最新行動不是政策改變，而是在華盛頓長期奉行的“一個中國”政策內進行“明顯調整”。

路透社說，台灣外交部表示，值此中國不斷以文攻武嚇破壞台海及區域和平與穩定之際，外交部對美方展現對台灣安全的堅定承諾表達由衷感謝。

美國與世界上多數國家一樣與中國有正式的外交關係。但美方基於法律規定幫助台灣維持防衛能力，也是台灣主要的武器供應國。

該報道稱，台灣一直想與美方磋商自由貿易協議，但台灣對美貿易順差巨大一直是推動談判的主要障礙。台灣經濟部周一晚間表示，台灣已準備好與美國簽署雙邊貿易協定（BTA），此將有助提升台灣在國際社會的參與度，更將對區域其他國家帶來示範效果，可進一步鼓舞其他國家與台灣簽署自由貿易協定（FTA）。

據維基百科所透露美國對台六項安全保證，有決議版本，於2016年5月16日，法案於眾議院通過，六項保證內容包括：

美國未同意對台軍售設定期限﹔(We did not agree to set a date certain for ending arms sales to Taiwan)

美國並不尋求為台灣與中華人民共和國之間作調停﹔(We see no mediation role for the United States between Taiwan and the PRC)

美國也不會施加壓力要求台灣與中華人民共和國談判﹔(Nor will we attempt to exert pressure on Taiwan to enter into negotiations with the PRC)

美國對台灣主權的長期立場沒有改變﹔(There has been no change in our longstanding position on the issue of sovereignty over Taiwan)

美國並無計畫修改台灣關係法﹔及 (We have no plans to seek revisions to the Taiwan Relations Act; and)

八一七公報的內容並不表示美國對台軍售之前會徵詢北京意見。(the August 17 Communiqué, should not be read to imply that we have agreed to engage in prior consultations with Beijing on arms sales to Taiwan)

維基百科還列出其它版本。

2015年10月28日，美國眾議院提出一項決議案草案“重申六項保證與台灣關係法均為美台關係之重要基石”。

美國不會對台軍售設定終止日期﹔(The United States would not set a date for termination of arms sales to Taiwan)

美國不會修改台灣關係法﹔(The United States would not alter the terms of the Taiwan Relations Act)

美國對台軍售之前不會徵詢中國意見﹔(The United States would not consult with China in advance before making decisions about United States arms sales to Taiwan)

美國並不為台灣與中國之間作調停﹔(The United States would not mediate between Taiwan and China)

美國不會改變對台灣主權的立場，認為這個問題應該由雙方自行和平解決，美國不會施加壓力要求台灣與中國談判﹔及(The United States would not alter its position about the sovereignty of Taiwan which was, that the question was one to be decided peacefully by the Chinese themselves, and would not pressure Taiwan to enter into negotiations with China; and)

美國不會正式承認中國對台灣的主權。(The United States would not formally recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.)