【视频】东耶路撒冷袭击后，以总理誓言强硬迅速回应

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU SPEAKING ON GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO DEADLY PALESTINIAN SHOOTING ATTACK NEAR A SYNAGOGUE/ISRAEL'S NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER ITAMAR BEN GVIR SPEAKING ON INCREASING GUN PERMITS FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS EDITORS PLEASE: PART QUALITY AS INCOMING RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (JANUARY 28, 2023) (GPO- Access all)

© Reuters