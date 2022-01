支聯會鄒幸彤呼籲悼念六四裁定煽惑罪成 為「六四」共服刑22個月

鄒幸彤 Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested Chow for publicizing an unauthorized assembly via social media despite the police ban on the annual June 4 candlelight vigil. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

AP - Kin Cheung