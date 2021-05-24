2,000 rally in Georgia against massive dam project

The dams will have a capacity of over 400 megawatts

Advertising Read more

Tbilisi (AFP)

Around 2,000 people rallied in Georgia on Monday against plans to construct two giant hydropower plants which critics say pose major environmental risks.

Locals and environmental activists have long fumed about plans to build the plants in Georgia's western Rioni Valley, pointing to seismic and environmental risks.

Waving Georgian flags, about 2,000 demonstrators marched throught the centre of the capital Tbilisi, blocking traffic.

The protesters called for the plan to be scrapped and demanded Economy Minister Natia Turnava's resignation.

"If our demands are not met, we will stage mass rallies and paralyse the capital," one of protest organisers, Varlam Goletiani, told journalists.

The plants will be built by a Turkish-owned company, Enka Renewables, which has pledged to invest $800 million (655 million euros).

They will have a capacity of 333 megawatts and 100 megawatts.

Locals have also criticised the government's contract with Enka, which allows the investor to seize private property.

"The project is strategically important for Georgia, we can only ensure our energy independence through the development of renewable resources," economy minister Turnava told AFP.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told journalists on Monday that he was "personally involved in reviewing the contract to make sure it doesn't contradict" Georgia's interests.

"The language of ultimatums is totally unacceptable," he said, referring to the protests.

Enka Renewable said it was "ready to continue discussions with all stakeholders."

The Western-backed government hopes the small South Caucasus country can become a key electricity provider in the region.

© 2021 AFP