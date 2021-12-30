'55 minutes I'll never get back': Australia's Smith after hotel lift failure

Steve Smith (R) shakes hands with England's captain Joe Root after the second Test victory

Sydney (AFP) – Australia cricket vice-captain Steve Smith said on Thursday he had spent almost an hour stuck in a lift in the team's hotel in Melbourne.

During 10 videos posted on his Instagram account, Smith explained his sticky situation just two days after beating England to retain the Ashes after three Tests.

"I'm on my floor, I'm staying on this level but the doors won't open," the 32-year-old said.

"Not quite the evening I had planned, let's be honest," he added.

The footage published at 0800GMT (0900 local time) show Smith sitting on the floor of the lift as he was fed chocolate by team-mate Marnus Labuschagne through a small gap between the doors while waiting for help.

Smith was then released by a man wearing a cap and holding a tool before his final social media update.

"Safely back in my room, finally out of the lift," Smith said.

"That certainly was an experience, 55 minutes I'll probably never get back," he added.

The next Test in the series starts in Sydney on January 5 despite two members of England's support staff and two of their family members testing positive for coronavirus.

