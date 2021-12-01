Afghanistan seek new cricket coach as Klusener departs

Cricket in Afghanistan is under scrutiny from the sport's world powers because of the Taliban's reluctance to allow women to participate

Kabul (AFP) – Afghan cricket officials are looking for a new national team coach after deciding by mutual agreement not to extend incumbent Lance Klusener's contract, the board said Wednesday.

The move comes after Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers last month sacked interim board chairman Azizullah Fazli and appointed former player Mirwais Ashraf in his place.

Management of the sport in Afghanistan is under scrutiny from world cricket authorities who insist women be allowed to play, which the Taliban have not guaranteed.

Klusener, a former South Africa allrounder, said he had enjoyed his role since being appointed in September 2019.

"Having spent two years with the team, I will take away some memorable moments," he said in a statement.

"As I walk away from Afghanistan cricket team and its cricketing structure, I look forward to the next stage in my coaching career and opportunities it brings."

Under Klusener Afghanistan won one of their three Tests, three of six one-day internationals and nine of 14 Twenty20 internationals.

Their most notable series win was against then Twenty20 world champions the West Indies in 2019.

Afghanistan were regarded strong outsiders at the recently concluded Twenty20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates, but under-performed with just two wins in five matches.

