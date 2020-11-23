Tigrayan forces reject 72-hour ultimatum as Ethiopian federal forces advance on regional capital

Ethiopian migrants who fled intense fighting in the Tigray region gather in the border reception centre of Hamdiyet in Sudan's eastern Kassala State on November 14, 2020

The leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front, Gebremichael Debretsion, has rejected the Ethiopian government's 72 hour surrender deadline, calling it a "cover for defeat on several fronts." This comes as TPLF forces have reportedly destroyed the airport in the ancient town of Axum.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told the TPLF, which had been ruling the mountainous northern zone of 5 million people, to lay down their arms by Wednesday or face a final assault on the regional capital Mekelle.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told the Reuters news agency that the threat was a cover for government forces to regroup after what he described as defeats on three fronts.

There was no immediate response from either side to the other's latest comments, and teir statements could not be confirmed. Claims by all sides are hard to verify as phone and internet communications have been shut been down.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in fighting and air strikes that erupted on 4 November, sending about 40,000 refugees into neighbouring Sudan. The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, with the TPLF firing rockets into both neighbouring Amhara region and across the border to Eritrea.

TPLFs destruction of Axum Airport pic.twitter.com/yUMNy7VMo4 — Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check (@SOEFactCheck) November 23, 2020

International appeals for mediation, from the United Nations and around Africa and Europe, have so far not gained traction.

Fana broadcaster said TPLF troops had destroyed the airport serving the town of Axum, which lies northwest of Mekelle and is a popular tourist draw and UNESCO World Heritage site.

Axum's history and ruins, including fourth century obelisks when the Axumite Empire was at its height, gives Ethiopia its claim to be one of the world's oldest centres of Christianity.

Legend says it was once home to the Queen of Sheba and that an Axum church housed the Ark of the Covenant.

The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi, urged safety guarantees for aid workers, Mekelle's more than half a million inhabitants, and their health, school and water systems.

🇪🇹 #Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday gave Tigrayan regional forces 72h to surrender before the military begins an offensive on the regional capital.



"Save yourself. [...] there will be no mercy," a military spokesman warned civilians.@bsquinn has the latest ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7R1x0uTIW6 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 23, 2020

Abiy's government has repeatedly said it is only targeting TPLF leaders and facilities to restore law and order after they rose up against federal troops. It denies hitting civilians.

The TPLF accuses Abiy of invading their region in order to dominate them and is inflicting "merciless" damage on Tigrayans.

TPLF leader Debretsion reportedly added earlier today, "We are people of principle and are ready to die in defence of our right to administer our region."

