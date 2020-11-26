Skip to main content
#SecurityLaw
#Covid-19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
SUDAN

Sudan in mourning after former PM Sadiq Al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus

Issued on:

Sadiq al-Mahdi was Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister before he was toppled in a 1989 coup.
Sadiq al-Mahdi was Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister before he was toppled in a 1989 coup. Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP/File
Text by: RFI Follow
2 min

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has died at the age of 84, three weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

Advertising

Al-Mahdi’s family said he passed away on Thursday in hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Sudanese media reports said his health deteriorated after suffering severe pneumonia complications brought on by the virus.

Sudan's transitional military-civilian government declared three days of national mourning, while political figures and diplomats around the world posted messages of condolence on Twitter.

The country’s last democratically elected prime minister, al-Mahdi was ousted in the 1989 coup that brought former long-time president Omar al-Bashir to power.

He was an outspoken opponent of Sudan's recent warming of ties with Israel, arguing the move would lead to war.

Al-Mahdi's National Umma Party said in its statement that he would be buried on Friday in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, in Khartoum state. 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.